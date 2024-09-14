Salvador Perez hits a 2-run homer, Alec Marsh strikes out 11 and Royals beat Pirates 8-3 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel hit home runs and drove in two runs each, Alec Marsh struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings, and the Kansas City Royals snapped Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory over the Pirates on Friday night.

Perez’s two-run shot to the bullpens in left-center capped a six-run second inning when the Royals broke a scoreless tie. Isbel’s solo homer in the fourth pushed the lead to 7-0. Adam Frazier added a solo home run in the eighth.

“We just got the momentum rolling early and it was fun to watch,” Isbel said.

The 34-year-old Perez, a nine-time All-Star catcher, has 27 home runs and 103 RBIs this season.

“He’s incredible,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “That’s why he’s in the discussion to be a Hall of Famer. “You don’t see players produce the way he does at that position on a year-in and year-out basis. He’s clearly a leader in the community and on this team with the way he goes about his business.”

Marsh (8-8) allowed only one run and the 11 strikeouts matched a career high. It was the second-year right-hander’s first win since July 10.

With Minnesota’s loss Friday, the Royals moved 2 1/2-games ahead of the Twins for the second American League wild card. With Cleveland’s loss, the second-place Royals pulled within three games of the Guardians in the AL Central.

The Royals are in contention a year after going 56-106.

“It’s amazing,’ Marsh said of pitching in a pennant race. “There is no other team I’d rather do it with. This team is amazing. Everyone comes here and treats it just like another game. No one is putting any pressure on anyone. We know it’s September and these games mean a little more than earlier in the season but we’re just having fun.”

The Pirates fell to 14-23 since Aug. 4, when their record was 56-54 and they were 2 1/2 games out of the National League’s third wild card.

“Good breaking ball,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Marsh. “Did a really nice job with it, kept us off balance, was able to use it in-zone and then use it as a chase.”

Luis Ortiz (6-6) was tagged for seven runs — four earned — on five hits in four innings. His throwing error on Frazier’s chopper helped set up the Royals’ big second-inning.

Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single, and Isbel drove in a run with a double before Tommy Pham’s two-run single made it 4-0. After Bobby Witt Jr. struck out, Perez homered.

Witt went 1 for 5, dropping his major league leading batting average to .332.

The Pirates scored in the sixth when Oneil Cruz doubled and scored on Joey Bart’s single. Bryan Reynolds hit a sacrifice fly and Cruz added an RBI single in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen (strained left hamstring) allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings on Friday for Triple-A Omaha in his second minor league outing since going on the injured list on Aug. 28. Lorenzen will likely be activated next week. … RHP Hunter Harvey (tightness in mid-back) has resumed throwing but there is no timetable for his return.

Pirates: LHP Marco Gonzales (strained left forearm) had left flexor tendon repair surgery, and an internal brace placed in his left ulnar collateral ligament. Eligible for free agency after the World Series, Gonzales is expected to miss most of next season. … 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (lower back inflammation) could begin playing catch next week but the Pirates are unsure if he will return this season.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (12-7, 3.34 ERA) faces RHP Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85) on Saturday. Wacha is 11-3 with a 2.62 ERA in his last 19 starts since May 9. Keller has lost four of his last five decisions.

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press