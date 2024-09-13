White Sox host the Athletics on 15-game home skid

Oakland Athletics (64-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-114, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brady Basso (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -128, White Sox +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics looking to end a 15-game home slide.

Chicago has gone 18-57 at home and 33-114 overall. The White Sox are 25-48 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Oakland has a 28-44 record in road games and a 64-83 record overall. The Athletics rank fifth in the majors with 186 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 17 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .244 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 12-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 102 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press