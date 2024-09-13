Astros aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Angels

Houston Astros (78-68, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-86, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Angels: Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -207, Angels +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 60-86 overall and 30-42 in home games. The Angels have a 37-21 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 78-68 record overall and a 36-36 record in road games. The Astros have a 65-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 31 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 70 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .302 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 13-for-39 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

Astros: 4-6, .271 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press