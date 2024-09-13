Chourio homers, Montas pitches 6 scoreless innings as Brewers shut out Giants 3-0 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit a two-run home run, Frankie Montas pitched six scoreless innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night to take another step toward clinching the NL Central.

The Brewers, who hold a nine-game lead over Chicago in the division, took two of three from the Giants and reduced their magic number to seven.

The game was scoreless until Milwaukee’s Willy Adames reached base with a walk in the seventh and rounded the bases on three Camilo Doval (0-1) wild pitches. Milwaukee added to the lead when Chourio hit a two-run shot off Spencer Bivens in the eighth, scoring Brice Turang after he reached on an infield single.

The 20-year-old Chourio became the youngest player with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season in MLB history.

The Giants had the tying run on base with one out in the ninth after Mark Canha singled and Jerar Encarnacion doubled to left off Brewers closer Devin Williams. Williams responded by striking out Grant McCray and forcing pinch hitter Patrick Bailey to ground out for his 11th save.

The Giants had a runner in scoring position six times and never plated a run.

There were only four hits in the game — two for each side — through six innings as Montas (7-10) struck out eight and San Francisco starter Hayden Birdsong struck out four in five innings.

No runner advanced past second base until Adames scored.

The Giants had a chance to take the lead in the fourth after consecutive two-out walks, but Montas got Encarnacion to line out to right. Curt Casali added a one-out double in the fifth but was stranded.

Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill pitched scoreless innings for Milwaukee before Williams entered in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Reliever Enoli Paredes was activated from the 60-day injured list after missing over two months with forearm pain. LHP Rob Zastryzny’s season is over after being placed on the 60-day injury list for elbow tendinitis which has sidelined him since July. Giants: RHP Robbie Ray is expected to participate in warmups ahead of Friday’s game to assess his ongoing left hamstring pain. Leadoff hitter Tyler Fitzgerald was pulled from the game early due to lower back tightness.

UP NEXT

The Giants will host a series against the Padres on Friday with Dylan Cease (12-11, 3.71 ERA) on the mound for San Diego. San Francisco has not named a starter.

By EMILY OHMAN

Associated Press