Astros head into matchup with the Athletics on losing streak

Oakland Athletics (64-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (77-68, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -236, Athletics +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros look to stop their three-game losing streak when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Houston has a 77-68 record overall and a 41-32 record at home. The Astros rank sixth in the AL with 170 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Oakland is 64-82 overall and 28-43 on the road. The Athletics are sixth in the majors with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Astros are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .313 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 63 walks and 80 RBI. Jose Altuve is 14-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 35 home runs while slugging .577. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press