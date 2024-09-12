Mariners righty Bryan Woo perfect through 6 innings against Padres

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Woo has relied mostly on his fastball at the top of the strike zone to shut down the Padres. The closest San Diego has come to a hit was Manny Machado’s 113 mph line drive leading off the fifth inning that was grabbed by Randy Arozarena in left field with a diving catch.

Third baseman Josh Rojas also made an excellent defensive play charging a slow grounder from Xander Bogaerts and throwing him out to end the second inning.

Woo, in his second season in the majors, has struck out four. He’s thrown 64 pitches and has yet to get to a three-ball count.

Seattle leads 3-0.

