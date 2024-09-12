Ohtani and the Dodgers hit 4 home runs in 1st inning against Jordan Wicks and Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman, Will Smith and Max Muncy all homered for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Wednesday night.

Ohtani led off the game with his 47th homer, a 405-foot shot to center field against Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks. The Japanese superstar notched his 48th stolen base in the second. He’s three homers and two steals away from becoming the first player in Major League history to record a 50-50 season.

Two outs later, Teoscar Hernández singled and scored on Edman’s homer into the left-field pavilion on the first pitch from Wicks. Edman homered twice on two pitches against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Smith followed with a 404-foot shot to nearly the same spot in left. Muncy came up next and sent a towering 401-foot blast to right field on his bobblehead night.

The Dodgers erased a 2-0 deficit and took a 5-2 lead.

It’s the second time this season the Dodgers went deep four times in an inning. The first came on June 11 in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers in Los Angeles.

___

