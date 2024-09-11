Padres look to secure 2-game series win against the Mariners

San Diego Padres (82-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-72, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (12-8, 3.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -112, Padres -108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Padres won the first, 7-3.

Seattle has a 41-29 record in home games and a 73-72 record overall. The Mariners have hit 163 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

San Diego is 82-64 overall and 42-29 in road games. The Padres are 33-18 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 30 home runs, 60 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .213 for the Mariners. Victor Robles is 15-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 52 extra base hits (26 doubles and 26 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press