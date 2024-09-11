Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants play in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (83-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-74, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -146, Brewers +124; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 40-33 record in home games and a 71-74 record overall. The Giants have a 33-56 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee has an 83-61 record overall and a 41-32 record in road games. The Brewers are 33-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .273 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 67 RBI. Matt Chapman is 12-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 21 home runs, 66 walks and 83 RBI while hitting .281 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press