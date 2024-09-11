Twins play the Angels with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (60-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (77-68, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -206, Angels +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has gone 40-31 at home and 77-68 overall. The Twins are fifth in the AL with 174 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 30-43 in road games and 60-85 overall. The Angels have a 41-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 24 doubles, 21 home runs and 63 RBI for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 8-for-23 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 31 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press