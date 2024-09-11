Cubs beat Dodgers 6-3 in Yamamoto-Imanaga matchup as LA makes 3 errors in 5-run 8th inning View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cubs rallied for the tying and go-ahead runs in a five-run eighth inning, when the Los Angeles Dodgers committed three errors in a 6-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday night that featured a matchup of Japanese star pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto ad Shota Imanaga.

The NL West-leading Dodgers blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Cubs for the second straight night, assuring their first series loss since Aug. 5-7 against visiting Philadelphia. Los Angeles’ division lead was cut to 4 1/2 games over second-place San Diego.

Chicago is four games back of Atlanta and the New York Mets, who are tied for the last NL wild card.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong robbed Max Muncy of a potential two-run homer with two outs in the ninth. He made a terrific sliding catch in the dirt of Kiké Hernández to end the seventh.

A leadoff walk by Alex Vesia, a throwing error by catcher Austin Barnes, center fielder Tommy Edman’s errant throw that went into the camera well near the Dodgers dugout and a fielding error by second baseman Hernández helped the Cubs take a 6-3 lead.

Yamamoto struck out his first four batters of his first start in nearly three months, facing off against Chicago’s Imanaga (13-3) in a matchup of former Japanese big league rivals pitching against each other for the first time in Major League Baseball.

“They’ve traveled halfway around the world and they’re still competing against each other,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “That’s pretty cool.”

Imanaga allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked none.

Peter Hodge pitched the ninth for his fifth save. He stepped off the mound with two outs to go, and Cubs athletic trainer and Counsell came out to check him.

Evan Phillips (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits in the eighth.

Yamamoto gave up one run and three hits in four innings of his first start since June 16 following an injured list trip caused by a rotator cuff strain. He struck out eight and walked none.

Before getting hurt, Yamamoto was off to an impressive start in the major leagues. He was 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA while striking out 84 over 74 innings. He earned his first MLB victory against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 6. Yamamoto signed a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Dodgers last offseason.

In front of 51,923, the game featured Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki against Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani. They were teammates for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, winning the title over the U.S., although Suzuki was hurt and didn’t play.

Suzuki finished 2 for 4 with two strikeouts. Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats. He remains four homers and three stolen bases from becoming the first player in major league history to achieve a 50-50 season.

Edman homered twice on two pitches from Imanaga for a 2-1 lead.

Edman hit his first homer of the season into the lower left field seats on a 92-mph fastball leading off the third, tying the game 1-1. The center fielder went deep again in the fourth, sending a go-ahead shot into the left field pavilion on a 93-mph fastball.

The Dodgers extended the lead to 3-1 on Muncy’s homer leading off the fifth.

Chicago led 1-0 on Crow-Armstrong’s infield single to first that hit Freddie Freeman and bounced into foul territory, scoring Isaac Paredes, who singled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Anthony Banda went on the IL with a left hand fracture. … RHP Tyler Glasnow (tendonitis) used his entire pitch mix in a bullpen session. “He was ripping the fastball,” manager Dave Roberts said. Next up is facing hitters in a simulated game Friday in Atlanta. … OF Teoscar Hernández (bruised foot) was available off the bench and is expected back in the lineup Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA) is 1-1 since coming off the IL on Sept. 1.

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79) tries to avoid a second straight loss.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer