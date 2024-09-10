Giants host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (82-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-73, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.62 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 40-32 record at home and a 71-73 record overall. The Giants are 33-55 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee is 40-32 in road games and 82-61 overall. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 34 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 101 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press