Busch leads Cubs against the Dodgers after 4-hit performance

Chicago Cubs (74-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (12-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -166, Cubs +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Michael Busch had four hits against the Dodgers on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 47-26 record at home and an 86-58 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Chicago has a 36-37 record in road games and a 74-70 record overall. The Cubs have a 56-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Cubs have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 83 extra base hits (30 doubles, seven triples and 46 home runs). Mookie Betts is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 72 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 10-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (ankle), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press