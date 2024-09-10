Mariners take on the Padres in first of 2-game series

San Diego Padres (81-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-71, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -116, Mariners -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Seattle has gone 41-28 in home games and 73-71 overall. The Mariners are 48-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 81-64 overall and 41-29 in road games. The Padres have a 33-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles and 14 home runs for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 25 home runs while slugging .467. Luis Arraez is 19-for-43 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Castillo: day-to-day (hamstring), Victor Robles: day-to-day (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press