Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (60-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-68, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-12, 5.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -247, Angels +201; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins look to stop a four-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Minnesota has gone 39-31 at home and 76-68 overall. The Twins rank 10th in the majors with 171 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 30-42 on the road and 60-84 overall. The Angels have a 31-74 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Miranda has 28 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 6-for-21 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .196 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Angels: 5-5, .194 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (illness), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

