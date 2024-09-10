Athletics visit the Astros to begin 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (62-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (77-66, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -187, Athletics +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Houston is 41-30 at home and 77-66 overall. The Astros have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .321.

Oakland has a 62-82 record overall and a 26-43 record in road games. The Athletics have a 32-58 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 31 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 13-for-28 over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 35 home runs while slugging .583. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press