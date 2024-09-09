Twins enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (59-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-67, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -190, Angels +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins look to end a three-game skid when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Minnesota has a 39-30 record at home and a 76-67 record overall. The Twins have hit 170 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Los Angeles is 29-42 in road games and 59-84 overall. The Angels have gone 30-74 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 20 home runs while slugging .455. Jose Miranda is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 50 extra base hits (26 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 11-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .197 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Angels: 5-5, .189 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (illness), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press