Cubs take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Chicago Cubs (73-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.60 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -190, Cubs +159; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to extend a six-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 47-25 record at home and an 86-57 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .330.

Chicago is 35-37 in road games and 73-70 overall. The Cubs are 51-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-36 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (ankle), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press