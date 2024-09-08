Rangers bring 2-1 series advantage over Angels into game 4

Los Angeles Angels (59-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (69-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Caden Dana (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -171, Angels +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

Texas has a 40-34 record in home games and a 69-74 record overall. The Rangers have a 40-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 29-41 on the road and 59-83 overall. The Angels have gone 40-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 49 extra base hits (25 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 11-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.05 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 5-5, .192 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hip), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press