Athletics and Tigers meet to determine series winner

Detroit Tigers (72-71, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (62-81, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -115, Tigers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland has gone 36-38 in home games and 62-81 overall. The Athletics rank third in the AL with 182 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Detroit is 72-71 overall and 37-37 in road games. The Tigers have a 47-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Athletics hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 18-for-42 with six doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .258 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 25 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-26 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press