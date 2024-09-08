Padres and Giants meet to determine series winner

San Francisco Giants (70-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (81-63, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Spencer Bivens (3-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -127, Giants +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has a 40-34 record at home and an 81-63 record overall. The Padres have a 64-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 70-73 record overall and a 30-41 record on the road. The Giants are 49-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Giants are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .313 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 25 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Manny Machado is 14-for-43 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 56 RBI for the Giants. Grant McCray is 8-for-32 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (knee), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press