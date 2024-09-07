Greene leads Tigers against the Athletics following 4-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (71-71, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (62-80, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Brant Hurter (3-1, 3.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Athletics: Brady Basso (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -160, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics after Riley Greene had four hits on Friday in a 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

Oakland has a 36-37 record at home and a 62-80 record overall. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.

Detroit has a 36-37 record on the road and a 71-71 record overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 35 home runs, 52 walks and 99 RBI while hitting .301 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 19-for-43 with five doubles, six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Greene leads the Tigers with 20 home runs while slugging .479. Zach McKinstry is 13-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 2.41 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press