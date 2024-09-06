Rangers host the Angels on 3-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (58-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (68-73, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rangers: Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -165, Angels +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is 68-73 overall and 39-33 at home. The Rangers are 52-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 28-40 in road games and 58-82 overall. The Angels are 30-73 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 15-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto leads the Angels with a .257 batting average, and has 28 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 34 walks and 67 RBI. Taylor Ward is 12-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .187 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hip), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ryan Miller: day-to-day (calf), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press