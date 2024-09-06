Athletics host the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (71-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-80, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -174, Athletics +145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has gone 35-37 in home games and 61-80 overall. The Athletics are 32-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

Detroit is 71-70 overall and 36-36 on the road. The Tigers have a 34-17 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker ranks second on the Athletics with 61 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs). Lawrence Butler is 18-for-43 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 24 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs while hitting .255 for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press