Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners play in game 4 of series

Seattle Mariners (70-70, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-79, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.30 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (6-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -145, Athletics +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 2-1.

Oakland has a 61-79 record overall and a 35-36 record at home. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .400.

Seattle is 29-42 in road games and 70-70 overall. The Mariners have a 45-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Mariners are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 33 home runs while slugging .576. Lawrence Butler is 18-for-43 with seven home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 18 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBI for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press