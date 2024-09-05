Rangers host the Angels to begin 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (58-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (67-73, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -164, Angels +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Texas is 67-73 overall and 38-33 in home games. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 28-39 record in road games and a 58-81 record overall. The Angels have a 28-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .234 for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has a .253 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Taylor Ward is 13-for-38 with five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 4-6, .179 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hip), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ryan Miller: day-to-day (calf), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press