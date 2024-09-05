Giants enter matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-61, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-72, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -132, Giants +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to break their four-game skid when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is 68-72 overall and 39-32 in home games. The Giants are 49-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has a 40-30 record on the road and a 79-61 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .262.

The teams match up Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 33 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 11-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 66 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .287 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press