Padres host the Tigers on 3-game home win streak

Detroit Tigers (70-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (80-61, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Martin Perez (4-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -156, Tigers +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

San Diego is 80-61 overall and 39-32 in home games. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

Detroit has gone 35-36 in road games and 70-70 overall. The Tigers have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.75.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles, 21 home runs and 81 RBI for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 24 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs while hitting .256 for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press