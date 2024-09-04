Mariners look to break road skid, play the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (69-70, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-78, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (10-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (11-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -140, Athletics +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Oakland has a 35-35 record in home games and a 61-78 record overall. The Athletics have a 42-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 28-42 in road games and 69-70 overall. The Mariners have a 37-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has a .294 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs. Lawrence Butler is 18-for-43 with seven home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .259 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 47 RBI. Victor Robles is 13-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press