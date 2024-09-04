Padres face the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (70-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (79-61, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -190, Tigers +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 79-61 overall and 38-32 at home. The Padres have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .326.

Detroit is 70-69 overall and 35-35 on the road. The Tigers have a 51-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 21 home runs, 67 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .280 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 16-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling has 25 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .261 for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 13-for-28 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press