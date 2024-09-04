Dodgers look to secure 2-game series win against the Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-55, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-81, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (2-3, 7.25 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (4-12, 5.25 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -203, Angels +168; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Dodgers won the first, 6-2.

Los Angeles has gone 29-42 in home games and 57-81 overall. The Angels have a 38-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 39-31 in road games and 84-55 overall. The Dodgers have hit 190 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has a .252 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Taylor Ward is 11-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 44 home runs, 72 walks and 99 RBI while hitting .292 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .165 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Miller: day-to-day (calf), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press