Giants head into matchup with the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (78-61, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-71, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 68-71 record overall and a 39-31 record in home games. The Giants have a 32-53 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Arizona has a 78-61 record overall and a 39-30 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 40-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 33 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 86 RBI while hitting .239 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (side), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press