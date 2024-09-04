Angels’ Ben Joyce throws a 105.5 mph fastball, 3rd-fastest pitch in the majors since at least 2008

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie reliever Ben Joyce threw a 105.5 mph fastball on Tuesday night that was the fastest pitch in the majors this season and the third-fastest in the pitch-tracking era since 2008.

Joyce’s blazing fastball struck out Tommy Edman to end the Los Angeles Dodgers’ half of the ninth inning with the fastest pitch thrown for a strikeout in the pitch-tracking era. The hard-throwing Joyce also threw a 105.5 mph pitch in college at Tennessee, but his fastest pitch in the majors had been a 104.5 mph fastball.

Aroldis Chapman threw a 105.8 mph fastball in September 2010 and a 105.7 mph pitch in July 2016. Only Chapman and Jordan Hicks had touched 105 mph in a major league game during the pitch-tracking era before Joyce joined them, according to Statcast.

Only Chapman, Hicks and Jhoan Duran had thrown pitches recorded at 104.5 mph or faster before they were joined this season by Joyce, who pitched 10 innings for the Angels in 2023. He has been excellent in his second season in the majors, posting a 2.08 ERA in 31 appearances.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer