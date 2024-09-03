Dodgers play the Angels after Hernandez’s 5-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-80, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-6, 6.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -186, Angels +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels after Teoscar Hernandez had five hits against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Los Angeles is 29-41 at home and 57-80 overall. The Angels are 27-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has an 83-55 record overall and a 38-31 record on the road. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .255, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 RBI for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 10-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 21 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 58 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .178 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Miller: day-to-day (calf), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press