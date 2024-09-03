Mariners bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (69-69, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-78, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.65 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -153, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to break a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 60-78 overall and 34-35 at home. The Athletics have a 41-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 69-69 overall and 28-41 in road games. The Mariners have hit 154 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 24 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 18-for-43 with four doubles, seven home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .217 for the Mariners. Victor Robles is 15-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press