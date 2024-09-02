Tigers visit the Padres on 4-game road win streak

Detroit Tigers (70-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (78-61, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -198, Tigers +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the San Diego Padres aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

San Diego is 37-32 at home and 78-61 overall. The Padres have hit 160 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Detroit has a 70-68 record overall and a 35-34 record on the road. The Tigers have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .280 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 23 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Higashioka: day-to-day (illness), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press