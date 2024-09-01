Giants and Marlins play to decide series winner

Miami Marlins (50-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-69, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -143, Marlins +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 39-29 record at home and a 68-69 record overall. The Giants are 36-18 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami has gone 25-42 in road games and 50-86 overall. The Marlins have a 28-65 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 21 home runs while slugging .442. Heliot Ramos is 9-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 15 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 12-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press