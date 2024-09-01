Rangers and Athletics meet in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (59-77, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (64-72, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Rangers: Walter Pennington (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -130, Athletics +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas is 64-72 overall and 35-32 at home. The Rangers have a 45-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland has gone 26-42 on the road and 59-77 overall. The Athletics are 41-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 30 home runs while slugging .509. Nate Lowe is 10-for-36 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has a .289 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs. Lawrence Butler is 16-for-41 with seven home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press