Angels and Mariners meet with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (69-67, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-80, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (10-7, 3.23 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Angels: Caden Dana (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -168, Angels +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 28-41 record at home and a 56-80 record overall. The Angels have a 34-21 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Seattle has a 69-67 record overall and a 28-39 record on the road. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.52.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Angels lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 28 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs while hitting .251 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 11-for-30 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 18 home runs, 61 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .218 for the Mariners. Victor Robles is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .177 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Miller: day-to-day (calf), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press