Griffin Conine hits 1st career homer and Marlins hold off Giants 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Griffin Conine hit his first career home run and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday night.

Conine, the son of longtime Marlins stalwart Jeff Conine, made his major league debut Monday and got his first hit Tuesday. His first homer was a two-run shot off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, when he ripped a fastball up in the zone from Giants starter Mason Black to give Miami a 2-0 lead.

The Giants (68-69) remained 6 1/2 games out of a National League playoff spot, with four teams to climb over.

Michael Conforto homered in the eighth for the Giants to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Calvin Faucher retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

Connor Norby, who had his 10-game hitting streak snapped Friday, launched a solo homer in the sixth to put the NL-worst Marlins up 3-1 after the Giants scored a run in the fifth.

Miami added an insurance run in the seventh to make it 4-2 when Otto Lopez scored on a groundout by David Hensley. Lopez led off with a walk, stole second after an umpire ruled that shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald didn’t give him a proper sliding lane, and went to third on a groundball with one out.

Edward Cabrera (3-6), who lost his previous three starts, held the Giants to one earned run in five-plus innings.

Fitzgerald had an RBI single in the sixth that trimmed it to 3-2.

Black (0-2) allowed two runs in five innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: LHP Jonathan Bermúdez was designated for assignment.

Giants: RHP Austin Warren and C Andrew Knapp were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, and Black was recalled to make Saturday’s start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Vidal Bruján (right shoulder sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He had been dealing with the injury since spring training and re-aggravated it on Friday. … INF José Devers, the cousin of Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (left hamstring), who was placed on the injured list last Sunday, played catch.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Webb (11-8, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Giants in the series finale Sunday. The Marlins had not announced a starter.

By ERIC HE

Associated Press