Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (49-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-68, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-6, 5.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -136, Marlins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 68-68 record overall and a 39-28 record in home games. The Giants have gone 32-50 in games when they have given up a home run.

Miami is 49-86 overall and 24-42 in road games. The Marlins have gone 30-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Giants are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with a .246 batting average, and has 33 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI. Heliot Ramos is 10-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 15 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Derek Hill is 9-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press