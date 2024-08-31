San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (77-60, third in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (66-68, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (4-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (1-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -121, Padres +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 34-35 record at home and a 66-68 record overall. The Rays have gone 19-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 77-60 overall and 40-28 on the road. The Padres have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .326.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .276 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jonny Deluca is 10-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (knee), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press