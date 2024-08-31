Angels host the Mariners on 3-game home slide

Seattle Mariners (69-66, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-80, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.05 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -165, Angels +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Seattle Mariners looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 27-41 record in home games and a 55-80 record overall. The Angels have a 34-21 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Seattle has a 28-38 record in road games and a 69-66 record overall. The Mariners have hit 150 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Angels hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 28 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-39 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 18 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBI for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Miller: day-to-day (calf), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press