Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (59-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-72, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rangers: Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -137, Athletics +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 34-32 record in home games and a 63-72 record overall. The Rangers have a 49-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has a 59-76 record overall and a 26-41 record in road games. The Athletics have a 37-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has 24 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-42 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 33 home runs, 52 walks and 90 RBI while hitting .287 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 14-for-41 with two doubles, six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press