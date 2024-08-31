Matt Chapman’s bases-clearing double in 8th lifts Giants to 3-1 win over Marlins View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, Blake Snell pitched seven strong innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

With the Giants trailing 1-0, Chapman ripped a slider on a two-strike count from Miami reliever George Soriano into the left-center field gap to score all three runners with two outs.

The Giants are back at .500 at 68-68 but remain 6 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

The game, which was scoreless through six innings, featured a pitchers’ duel between Snell and the Marlins’ Adam Oller.

Snell had not allowed a run in four straight home starts prior to Friday and entered the game with a 1.30 ERA in his last nine outings. He continued his torrid pace since the All-Star break with eight strikeouts in seven innings, allowing a run on four hits with just one walk.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was matched by Oller, who signed with Miami as a minor league free agent in July. Oller, making his third start for the Marlins since being called up earlier this month, had his best outing of the season with a career-high eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

David Hensley had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Tyler Rogers (3-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Ryan Walker recorded his fifth save of the season for San Francisco.

Miami reliever Mike Baumann (3-1) was charged with all three runs after allowing a single and two walks in the bottom of the eighth. Those three runners scored on Chapman’s double.

ROSTER MOVES

Giants: IF Thairo Estrada was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento and utility player Brett Wisely was recalled. … LHP Tyler Matzek was also placed on waivers. Manager Bob Melvin said that Estrada, who was hitting .217 in 96 games this season, struggled through injuries and “the performance wasn’t there.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Declan Cronin, who is day-to-day with left knee discomfort, is expected to be available on Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Edward Cabrera (2-6, 5.60 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Marlins in the second game of the series. The Giants have not yet named a starter, though RHP Mason Black (0-1, 8.79 ERA) could be an option, Melvin said.

