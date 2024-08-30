Marlins visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (49-85, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-68, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Adam Oller (1-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -261, Marlins +213; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco is 38-28 in home games and 67-68 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has a 49-85 record overall and a 24-41 record on the road. The Marlins have a 35-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 24 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has 17 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 14-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .292 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press