Mariners visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (68-66, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-79, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (9-10, 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Angels: Samuel Aldegheri (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -190, Angels +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 27-40 record in home games and a 55-79 record overall. The Angels are 34-21 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 27-38 record in road games and a 68-66 record overall. The Mariners have a 35-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Angels are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 28 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .253 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI. Leonardo Rivas is 11-for-32 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .185 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

