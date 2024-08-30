Athletics meet the Rangers after Butler’s 3-home run game

Oakland Athletics (58-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-71, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (10-9, 4.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -154, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers after Lawrence Butler hit three home runs on Thursday in a 10-9 loss to the Reds.

Texas is 63-71 overall and 34-31 at home. The Rangers have a 27-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Oakland is 58-76 overall and 25-41 on the road. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 19 doubles, 30 home runs and 74 RBI for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 9-for-34 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 31 home runs while slugging .561. Butler is 14-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press