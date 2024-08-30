Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-54, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-58, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -123, Diamondbacks +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a four-game series.

Arizona has a 38-28 record at home and a 76-58 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Los Angeles has an 80-54 record overall and a 35-30 record in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .252, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 42 home runs for the Dodgers. Miguel Rojas is 13-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press