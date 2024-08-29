Tigers host the Angels, aim to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (54-79, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (68-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -162, Angels +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Detroit is 68-66 overall and 33-32 at home. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Los Angeles has gone 27-39 on the road and 54-79 overall. The Angels are 34-21 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 23 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Tigers. Colt Keith is 15-for-42 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto leads the Angels with 19 home runs while slugging .448. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-36 with four doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 1-9, .174 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press